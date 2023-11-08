ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar's reaction to Glenn Maxwell's terrific double century breaks internet
ICC World Cup: Australia was in a dire position at 91/7 and Afghanistan almost took the game home when the Big Show Glenn Maxwell arrived on the crease and he was just unstoppable
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell single-handedly took his team to the semi-finals as he crushed Afghanistan with an unbeaten 201. Australia was in a dire position at 91/7 and Afghanistan almost took the game home when the Big Show arrived on the crease and he was just unstoppable. Despite injuries, Glenn Maxwell kept slamming boundaries and finally took his team to victory. Glenn Maxwell's terrific innings attracted praise from Indian legends as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar shared posts for the batter.