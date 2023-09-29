For ICC World Cup warm-up matches, the action kicks off on September 29, with three matches lined up. Bangladesh go up against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. South Africa take on Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand square off against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Moving to September 30, India lock horns with England, also at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Australia face off against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

October 2 brings more cricket excitement, with England challenging Bangladesh in Guwahati, and New Zealand and South Africa clashing in Thiruvananthapuram.

On October 3, Afghanistan battle Sri Lanka in Guwahati. India go head-to-head with the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram. The day concludes with Pakistan taking on Australia in Hyderabad.

All the matches are to be held at 2 PM.

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: How to watch

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: Complete schedule

Date Time Teams Venue 29-Sep 2:00 PM Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 29-Sep 2:00 PM South Africa v Afghanistan Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 29-Sep 2:00 PM New Zealand v Pakistan Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 30-Sep 2:00 PM India v England Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 30-Sep 2:00 PM Australia v Netherlands Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 2-Oct 2:00 PM England v Bangladesh Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 2-Oct 2:00 PM New Zealand v South Africa Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 3-Oct 2:00 PM Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 3-Oct 2:00 PM India v Netherlands Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 3-Oct 2:00 PM Pakistan v Australia Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

