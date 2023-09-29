ICC World Cup warm-up matches: Complete schedule; how to watch, live-streaming details
ICC World Cup warm-up matches begin on September 29. Check the complete schedule and live-streaming details.
For ICC World Cup warm-up matches, the action kicks off on September 29, with three matches lined up. Bangladesh go up against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. South Africa take on Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand square off against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.