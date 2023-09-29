Hello User
ICC World Cup warm-up matches: Complete schedule; how to watch, live-streaming details

ICC World Cup warm-up matches: Complete schedule; how to watch, live-streaming details

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

ICC World Cup warm-up matches begin on September 29. Check the complete schedule and live-streaming details.

India's Captain Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed by Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the 3rd ODI, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

For ICC World Cup warm-up matches, the action kicks off on September 29, with three matches lined up. Bangladesh go up against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. South Africa take on Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand square off against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

ICC World Cup 2023 India Final Squad Announcement Highlights: 5 points

Moving to September 30, India lock horns with England, also at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Australia face off against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

October 2 brings more cricket excitement, with England challenging Bangladesh in Guwahati, and New Zealand and South Africa clashing in Thiruvananthapuram.

On October 3, Afghanistan battle Sri Lanka in Guwahati. India go head-to-head with the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram. The day concludes with Pakistan taking on Australia in Hyderabad.

All the matches are to be held at 2 PM.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in World Cup squad sparks buzz; Internet recalls 2011 feat

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: How to watch

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: Complete schedule

DateTimeTeamsVenue
29-Sep2:00 PMBangladesh v Sri LankaBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
29-Sep2:00 PMSouth Africa v AfghanistanGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
29-Sep2:00 PMNew Zealand v PakistanRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
30-Sep2:00 PMIndia v EnglandBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
30-Sep2:00 PMAustralia v NetherlandsGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
2-Oct2:00 PMEngland v BangladeshBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
2-Oct2:00 PMNew Zealand v South AfricaGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
3-Oct2:00 PMAfghanistan v Sri LankaBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
3-Oct2:00 PMIndia v NetherlandsGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
3-Oct2:00 PMPakistan v AustraliaRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 08:38 AM IST
