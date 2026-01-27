ICC’s ‘step-motherly treatment’: Pakistan likely to pull out of T20 World Cup 2026; PM Shehbaz Sharif to take final call

Pakistan may pull out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The decision is pending after Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament. Reports from Islamabad say the decision is linked to growing anger over the ICC’s ‘blatant double standards’.

According to Geo News, senior government sources claim that there is resentment over the alleged “unfair” handling of different countries. As a result, the Pakistan government may refuse permission for the PCB to send the team to the ICC event, hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet today, 27 January, to take the final call on Pakistan’s participation.

The Pakistani publication cited a senior government source to report the prime minister will take the call, but early signals suggest Pakistan may not play in the T20 World Cup, starting on 7 February.

“The final decision rests with the prime minister, but early indications suggest that the government may not allow Pakistan to participate in the T20 World Cup,” the source told Geo News.

“This is not just about cricket, it is about principles. Bangladesh has been deprived of its legitimate right, and the ICC’s step-motherly treatment has forced Pakistan to seriously rethink its participation,” the source added.

According to the source, international sports cannot follow “dual standards”.

“On one hand, India enjoys the liberty to choose venues at will. While, on the other, countries like Bangladesh are denied venue changes despite citing security concerns. If the ICC truly wants cricket to thrive as a global sport, such selective policies must end,” the source added.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi earlier expressed strong disappointment over the ICC’s decision. According to him, replacing Bangladesh with Scotland weakened the principle of fairness in global cricket.

However, Naqvi stressed that the PCB would fully comply with the Pakistan government’s directives. The final decision rests with the government, and the board has no choice but to comply.

Pakistan’s players have backed this position. At a Lahore meeting, the squad unanimously agreed that participation or withdrawal should strictly align with the government’s stance.

Jason Gillespie slams ICC Former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie, who had earlier served as Pakistan’s coach, questioned the ICC’s decision to exclude Bangladesh from the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier refused to play in India.

It requested that the ICC either relocate its venues from India or change its group. The ICC, however, refused to make any changes at the last moment. Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament. The ICC roped in Scotland.

Gillespie compared the situation with India’s stance on Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI refused to play in Pakistan, in line with the Indian government’s policy. The ICC allowed a neutral venue, Dubai, for the Men in Blue.

