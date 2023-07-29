The actions of Harmanpreet Kaur in the third final ODI against Bangladesh have attracted a lot of criticism from veteran Indian players and even from the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI). The International Cricket Council (ICC) found the Indian skipper guilty of various offenses and banned her from the next two international matches which is likely to keep her out from the quarterfinals and semi-finals of the upcoming Asian Games.

Harmanpreet Kaur will have hope that her team plays well in her absence and manage to reach at least Asian Games final so that she can contribute something in the final match.

This was the third time after 2010 and 2014 that cricket made an appearance in the Asian Games. BCCI has decided to send both men's and women's teams for the first time in the Asian Games and owing to their ICC rankings, both teams will directly compete at the quarterfinal stage.

The men's tournament will consist of 18 teams and is scheduled to commence on September 28. The final match is set to take place on October 7, which will be two days after the beginning of the Men's ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. If the youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team advance to the final, they will play on three consecutive days - October 5 for the quarter-final, October 6 for the semi-final, and October 7 for the final.

On the other hand, the women's tournament will include 14 teams and is planned to be held before the start of the men's event. The proceedings will kick off on September 19, culminating with the final match on September 26.

Harmanpreet Kaur fined heavily

Harmanpreet incurred a penalty of 50% of her match fee due to a Level 2 offense and also received three demerit points for an act of smashing the stumps in sheer frustration following her dismissal. Subsequently, she was found guilty of violating article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision." As a consequence, she was imposed with an extra fine of 25% of her match fees and was given another demerit point.