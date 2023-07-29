ICC's strict punishment likely to keep Harmanpreet Kaur away from crucial Asian Games matches1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
BCCI has decided to send both men's and women's teams for the first time in the Asian Games and owing to their ICC rankings, both teams will directly compete at the quarterfinal stage
The actions of Harmanpreet Kaur in the third final ODI against Bangladesh have attracted a lot of criticism from veteran Indian players and even from the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI). The International Cricket Council (ICC) found the Indian skipper guilty of various offenses and banned her from the next two international matches which is likely to keep her out from the quarterfinals and semi-finals of the upcoming Asian Games.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×