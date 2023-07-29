comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC's strict punishment likely to keep Harmanpreet Kaur away from crucial Asian Games matches
Back

The actions of Harmanpreet Kaur in the third final ODI against Bangladesh have attracted a lot of criticism from veteran Indian players and even from the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI). The International Cricket Council (ICC) found the Indian skipper guilty of various offenses and banned her from the next two international matches which is likely to keep her out from the quarterfinals and semi-finals of the upcoming Asian Games.

Harmanpreet Kaur will have hope that her team plays well in her absence and manage to reach at least Asian Games final so that she can contribute something in the final match.

This was the third time after 2010 and 2014 that cricket made an appearance in the Asian Games. BCCI has decided to send both men's and women's teams for the first time in the Asian Games and owing to their ICC rankings, both teams will directly compete at the quarterfinal stage.

The men's tournament will consist of 18 teams and is scheduled to commence on September 28. The final match is set to take place on October 7, which will be two days after the beginning of the Men's ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. If the youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team advance to the final, they will play on three consecutive days - October 5 for the quarter-final, October 6 for the semi-final, and October 7 for the final.

On the other hand, the women's tournament will include 14 teams and is planned to be held before the start of the men's event. The proceedings will kick off on September 19, culminating with the final match on September 26.

Harmanpreet Kaur fined heavily 

Harmanpreet incurred a penalty of 50% of her match fee due to a Level 2 offense and also received three demerit points for an act of smashing the stumps in sheer frustration following her dismissal. Subsequently, she was found guilty of violating article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision." As a consequence, she was imposed with an extra fine of 25% of her match fees and was given another demerit point.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout