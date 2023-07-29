Harmanpreet Kaur fined heavily

Harmanpreet incurred a penalty of 50% of her match fee due to a Level 2 offense and also received three demerit points for an act of smashing the stumps in sheer frustration following her dismissal. Subsequently, she was found guilty of violating article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision." As a consequence, she was imposed with an extra fine of 25% of her match fees and was given another demerit point.