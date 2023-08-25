IDFC First acquires title sponsorship rights for all of Team India's home matches2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST
BCCI said that the contract will commence for a three-year-long period starting from the three-match ODI series that India will host against Australia.
IDFC FIRST Bank has bagged the title rights for home international series of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced the Indian cricket board on 25 August, adding the private lender would pay a sum of ₹4.2 crore per international game.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message