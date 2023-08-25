IDFC FIRST Bank has bagged the title rights for home international series of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced the Indian cricket board on 25 August, adding the private lender would pay a sum of ₹4.2 crore per international game.

The BCCI said that the contract will commence for a three-year-long period starting from the three-match ODI series that India will host against Australia.

"The collaboration will kick off with the 3-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin next month. This tournament will mark the beginning of an era where IDFC First and BCCI come together to create unparalleled experiences for cricket enthusiasts", said BCCI in a press release.

Earlier, the BCCI had issued an Invitation to Tender Title Sponsor Rights For BCCI Events (ITT), for which IDFC First Bank Limited was the successful bidder concerning the ITT process.

Commenting on the development, BCCI president Roger Binny said, "We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket's spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans."

While board secretary Jay Shah said, "A new chapter begins in Indian cricket as IDFC First takes the center stage as the title sponsor for BCCI's home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game."

The cricket board said that during the association, IDFC First will be the Title Sponsor for all international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like the Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and 23) matches, held in India.

IDFC FIRST Bank's COO Madhivanan Balakrishnan said, "This partnership between IDFC FIRST Bank and the BCCI brings together two strong brands with a shared commitment to providing exemplary experiences to billions of fans. We are delighted to be the Title Sponsor for all international cricket matches played in India and all domestic tournaments, for the next 3 years. As a firm believer in the unifying power of sports, this collaboration perfectly aligns with our ambition to connect with Indians across the length and breadth of the country. This partnership is an important milestone in IDFC FIRST Bank’s journey towards creating a world-class bank."

