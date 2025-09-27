If Abhishek Sharma fails in Asia Cup final? Sunil Gavaskar has advise for Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Pakistan clash

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been their talisman during the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, scoring 309 runs so far with an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63, and his performance on Sunday will be crucial for India to get an advanatge over their arch-rivals.

In the Asia Cup, the Indian innings often struggled after Sharma's dismissal, as experienced players like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have not been at their best with the bat during the tournament.

Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has also observed this about the Indian batting line up, and said in a panel discussion on a Pakistani TV channel that India might be in trouble if the Pakistani bowlers manage to get Sharma out early.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, however, begs to differ. He feels the Indian batting lineup is too strong to be affected by the loss of a single wicket.

Gavaskar feels Shubman Gill, who has also been in fine form, can step up during crucial moments. He is also betting on Yadav, Samson, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya to put their best foot forward in the final.

Regarding Sharma, Gavaskar told India Today, "Abhishek Sharma, in particular, won’t let opportunities slip by. He’s been in good form with three half-centuries and, despite an unfortunate run-out that cost him a potential century, he’s likely to aim for another big innings—possibly even a three-figure score."

Gavaskar's message for the India skipper The former Indian skipper has an advise for the man leading the squad in the Asia Cup.

He has asked SKY to give himself a few balls and assess the condition of the pitch before going for those big hits. Yadav has only managed to score 71 runs in the Asia Cup thus far, with a paltry average of 23.66.

“He’s undoubtedly a class player. All I would suggest is that he give himself three or four deliveries in the middle to assess the conditions—check for pace, bounce, or turn. Watching from the dugout and stepping onto the field can feel very different,” Gavaskar told the publication.

“Sometimes, if a batter is ahead, it might seem like there’s nothing in the pitch, but it’s always better to take a few balls to gauge the conditions before playing your natural game,” he added.

He also believes that the tough match against Sri Lanka will help India understand the power of resilience in the face of pressure.