‘If I wanted to pray, who could stop me?’ says ‘proud Muslim’ Mohammed Shami over ‘Sajda’ celebration during World Cup
‘I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian.’ Mohammed Shami said.
Mohammed Shami, India’s standout bowler at the ODI World Cup 2023, faced a wave of social media trolling in one of the matches. Interestingly, it was the same match when India’s ace fast bowler secured a historic five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka. He was questioned about his on-field gestures.