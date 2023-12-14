Mohammed Shami, India’s standout bowler at the ODI World Cup 2023, faced a wave of social media trolling in one of the matches. Interestingly, it was the same match when India’s ace fast bowler secured a historic five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka. He was questioned about his on-field gestures.

As a part of his celebration, he knelt while many assumed that he was doing Sajda (Islamic prayer). Trolls soon were in action to slam the star performer, instrumental in taking the Men in Blue to the WC final.

Shami was taking these comments head-on. An Aaj Tak anchor asked him about his gesture which sparked speculation and negative remarks from various quarters, particularly on social media.

Shami, with clear conviction, stated his identity as a Muslim and an Indian. He expressed that if he wished to pray, no one could prevent him.

View Full Image India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

"If I wanted to pray, who could stop me? I won't stop anyone from praying. If I want to pray, I will pray. What's the problem with this? I will say with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say with pride that I am an Indian. What's the problem with that?" said Shami.

Emphasising his right to religious freedom, Shami questioned the necessity of seeking permission for prayer in his own country. He also clarified that his on-field actions were not religious gestures and that he had never prayed after taking a five-wicket haul in the past.

“If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I be in this country? Have I ever prayed after taking a 5-wicket haul before? I have taken many five-wicket hauls. You tell me where you have to pray, and I will go and pray there," Shami added.

Mohammed Shami nominated for Arjuna Award

Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath to become India's highest wicket-taker at the World Cup. Achieving this in just 14 innings, he also became the fastest bowler to claim 50 wickets at the ODI World Cup. Shami took 24 wickets at the 2023 edition itself. As a recognition of his talents and hard work, Shami has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

