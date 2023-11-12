‘If India don't win this ICC World Cup, they will have to...: Ravi Shastri
World Cup 2023: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that if India fails to extend their dominant run in the ongoing World Cup, they may have to wait for another three World Cups to have a shot at the title. While speaking to Club Prairie Fire podcast, he said that the Indian bowling attack has demolished batters thus far in the competition and called it the best attack in 50 years of white-ball cricket.