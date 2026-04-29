'If its in my slot, I go from ball one': Abhishek Sharma on Travis Heads influence

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener and World No.1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has spoken about the influence of his teammate Travis Head on his batting approach, revealing how the Australian's aggressive mindset has shaped his own game in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking on JioStar, Abhishek said he had been closely following Head's performances even before the Australian joined SRH, and was excited to share the dressing room with him.

"I have been following Travis Head's game for a year and a half before he joined SRH. I was happy when he became my teammate. The first thing I asked him was about his batting mindset," Abhishek said.

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The SRH opener further praised Head's versatility across formats and his fearless approach against bowling attacks.

"I admire how he performs in all three formats and dominates the bowling," he added.

Abhishek revealed that Head shared a straightforward batting philosophy, which has since influenced his own intent at the crease.

"He told me his plan is simple: watch the ball closely, and if you feel you can hit the first delivery, go for it. I followed his advice in my practice before the IPL," Abhishek said.

The young batter added that he has now adopted a similarly aggressive approach at the top of the order. "Now, if the ball is in my slot, I look to hit it from the first ball," the World No.1 T20I batter said.

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Sharma also opened up on his experience of playing in the cash-rich league. "The IPL brings together the best cricketers from around the world. It is the number one T20 league. Getting an opportunity to play here feels like a blessing. I treat every IPL season as a learning experience. Playing alongside and against these top players teaches you so much."

Sharma, currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, has scored 380 runs in eight matches. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, just behind 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has amassed 400 runs in nine appearances this season.

Sharma has registered one century and three half-centuries so far, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 212.29 along with a strong average of 54.29, highlighting his explosive form in the competition.

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