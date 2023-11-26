'If it's true, Mumbai Indians have struck gold', says R Ashwin on Hardik Pandya's possible return to MI
Pandya began his IPL career with MI in 2015 and was a part of the side until 2021. He won four titles with MI and was picked up by the Ahmedabad-based franchise Gujarat Titans into the competition in 2022, where was made the captain of the side.
Days after the ICC World Cup 2023, Indian Premier League (IPL) trading of players have begun, India off-spinner R Ashwin on 26 November cleared the air on Hardik Pandya shifting base to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, while MI have 'struck gold', reported news agency PTI.