'If MS Dhoni is fit, CSK should bring him in as Impact Player:' Mitchell McClenaghan ahead of CSK vs KKR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan suggested the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should use veteran wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni as an Impact Sub, especially if the team is chasing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Dhoni, who has not featured in four of CSK's IPL 2026 matches so far due to a calf strain. While the legendary cricketer had a light stint in the nets ahead of CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo, he is unlikely to play in the match. Notably, he only faced throwdowns.

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Mitchell McClenaghan said that if MS Dhoni is fit to play, Chennai Super Kings should use him as an Impact Player, especially during chases. He highlighted that this role would allow Dhoni to focus on quick, aggressive scoring without much running, strengthening the lower middle order and helping him regain rhythm.

"If MS Dhoni is fit, then CSK should bring him in as the Impact Player. If the team management feels they need a short burst of runs from him, especially when they are chasing, then bringing him in as the Impact Sub will allow them to make the best use of his batting abilities. Playing as an Impact Player will mean he may not have to do a lot of running. He can just come in, smack the ball into the stands and do his job of finishing in style. His aggressive stroke-making ability will come in handy for Chennai when they are chasing big scores," Mitchell McClenaghan said.

"I think that is a good way to get Dhoni back into the groove. His presence will really give a lot of strength to the lower middle order of CSK," McClenaghan added.