If Pakistan doesn’t listen to ICC’s ’India condition’, Champions Trophy 2025 will be shifted to THIS country

BCCI recently shattered Pakistan's hopes of conducting the Champions Trophy 2025 at home by refusing to send the Indian cricket team to the neighbouring country for the upcoming marquee event. In probably another setback to the PCB, a new report by Sports Tak has stated that Champions Trophy 2025 could even be completely moved out of Pakistan if the country doesn't listen to ICC.

ICC is said to have has asked PCB to host the upcoming Champions Trophy in ‘hybrid’ model, much like last year's Asia Cup, with India's matches being played in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Moreover, the report suggests that if PCB doesn't agree to ICC's request, Pakistan could end up losing hosting rights for the prestigious event and the tournament could be shifted to South Africa.

What did PCB say on hosting Champions Trophy in hybrid mode? Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had recently claimed that no discussions were held with BCCI or ICC about adopting a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy.

“No discussions have been held regarding a hybrid model as of today, and we are not ready to discuss such a model,” Naqvi was quoted by The Dawn as saying