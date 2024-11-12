If Pakistan doesn’t listen to ICC’s ’India condition’, Champions Trophy 2025 will be shifted to THIS country

Pakistan's bid to host the 2025 Champions Trophy faces challenges as BCCI won't send the Indian team. The ICC favors a hybrid model, but failure to comply could lead to the tournament being moved to South Africa.

Updated12 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in blue coat, left, with newly appointed Assistant Coach for Pakistan Cricket team Azhar Mahmood, speaks during a news conference in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 28, 2024. The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie to two-year terms as head coaches in white-ball and red-ball cricket, respectively, on Sunday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)

BCCI recently shattered Pakistan's hopes of conducting the Champions Trophy 2025 at home by refusing to send the Indian cricket team to the neighbouring country for the upcoming marquee event. In probably another setback to the PCB, a new report by Sports Tak has stated that Champions Trophy 2025 could even be completely moved out of Pakistan if the country doesn't listen to ICC.

ICC is said to have has asked PCB to host the upcoming Champions Trophy in ‘hybrid’ model, much like last year's Asia Cup, with India's matches being played in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Moreover, the report suggests that if PCB doesn't agree to ICC's request, Pakistan could end up losing hosting rights for the prestigious event and the tournament could be shifted to South Africa. 

What did PCB say on hosting Champions Trophy in hybrid mode? 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had recently claimed that no discussions were held with BCCI or ICC about adopting a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy.

“No discussions have been held regarding a hybrid model as of today, and we are not ready to discuss such a model,” Naqvi was quoted by The Dawn as saying

"If we get a letter from India, I'll have to go to my government and have to abide by their decisions. Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we'd like to say clearly India shouldn't expect such friendly gestures from us every time (if they don't travel for CT). The government will decide if Pakistan travel for any future event in India if they don't come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The PCB will not decide that." Naqvi added

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
