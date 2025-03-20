Mumbai Indians have received a massive warning from former Australian captain Michael Clarke regarding the fitness of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Clarke suggested that Bumrah - who is currently nursing a back injury - cannot be at his best when he starts for MI while also adding that if the pacer misses out on IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians would find the season ‘extremely difficult’.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Podcast, Clarke said,"I'm just scared about Bumrah. He's had no cricket; he's not starting the tournament so he can't possibly be at his best in the first game. I know he's a freak and he can take five wickets but I think he will get better as the tournament goes. I just don't know. If there's no Bumrah, Mumbai will find it extremely difficult,"

On his pick for the top team and player for IPL 2025, Clarke went in favour of his former teammate Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I'm probably going to be a little biased. If I pick a player now, based on favouritism for sure, I'm going to go with Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Go the Aussies. But again, I think the bowling is important for Sunrisers. Their batting is strong enough to win the tournament, no doubt. Patty, as a captain, would have learned a lot as captain so his captaincy will improve this year. But it's just their bowling. They cannot afford their quicks to get injured. Their death bowling is so important, and he [Cummins] is a big part of that,” Clarke added.

Bumrah - Hardik to be unavailable for MI IPL 2025 opener: MI captain Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for the franchise's first IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on 23 March.

While Bumrah is still nursing his injury, Pandya has been handed a one-match ban for maintaining a slow over-rate during Mumbai Indians’ last game of the 2024 IPL season against Lucknow Super Giants. This was his third offence, resulting in a ₹30 lakh fine and a suspension that carries into the 2025 season opener.