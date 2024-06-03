'If Virat Kohli could bowl...': Irfan Pathan points out India's 'handicap' ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan pointed out issues with the team selection for Men in Blue ahead of the start of their T20 World Cup campaign.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will kick off their campaign for the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on June 5. However, ahead of their official start to the tournament, the Men in Blue have received a warning from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.