'If you can't win, then…': Ramiz Raja castigates Pakistan after embarrassing World Cup defeat to India
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief targeted Babar Azam for not living up to expectations in the high-profile fixture.
With Babar-Azam led Pakistani team failed to impress in the nail-biting ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match against India at Narendra Modi stadium on 14 October, losing to the home team by 7 wickets, former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja was extremely critical of how Pakistan competed.