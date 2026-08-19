'I'll take you to IPL': Yashasvi Jaiswal-Niroshan Dickwella banter during IND vs SL 1st Test goes viral | Watch

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal was involved in a funny banter with Sri Lanka batter Niroshan Dickwella during the hosts' run chase on Day Five of the first Test in Galle on Wednesday.

The conversation between the duo took place in the build-up to Dickwella's dismissal. Dickwella was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 60th over, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 156/6.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, fielding at slip, began the conversation with Niroshan Dickwella. "Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots in first innings. We need to see something, come on (sic)," Jaiswal said, referring to the Sri Lankan's knock of 80 in the first innings, in which he slammed seven fours. "Yes?" asked Dickwella.

"Yes, I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there," Jaiswal said, pointing towards deep square leg. "Come on. Why not?" he added. Dickwella then had one condition. "No requirement. Take me (to) the IPL. Then I'll hit," the Sri Lankan replied. "We will, we will. 100%. Come on, hit him a six, I'll take you to the IPL," Jaiswal said. "Thank you," replied Dickwella.

Dickwella falls after Jaiswal's challenge Not long after this conversation, Dickwella was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 60th over. Prasidh had tormented the Sri Lankan with a barrage of short balls. Dickwella eventually went for an aggressive shot, stepping away to the leg side and looking to slam the ball through the off side.

However, he ended up edging the delivery towards wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who completed the catch.

India went on to defeat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test on Wednesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The visitors had earlier won the toss and opted to bat.

That decision proved fruitful as Devdutt Padikkal celebrated his return to the Test side in style with a knock of 167. Apart from Padikkal, KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) also scored half-centuries. Their contributions helped India post 462 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka put up a strong fight in reply, largely thanks to Sonal Dinusha, who scored his maiden Test century, and Niroshan Dickwella, who marked his return to the Test side with a knock of 80. However, the hosts were eventually bowled out for 284.

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India then posted 193 in their second innings. With a first-innings lead of 89 runs, India set Sri Lanka a target of 372 to win the match.