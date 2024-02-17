 ILT20 Finals: Virender Sehwag grabs spotlight with Arab look, sparks social media frenzy | Mint
ILT20 Finals: Virender Sehwag grabs spotlight with Arab look, sparks social media frenzy

 Livemint

Virender Sehwag can be seen hosting a show with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar during the final match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals

Virender Sehwag in unexpected Arab attire during the final match of ILT20
Virender Sehwag in unexpected Arab attire during the final match of ILT20 (X)

India's veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag grabbed the spotlight on Saturday as he donned the Arab avatar during the final of the International League T20 (ILT20). Virender Sehwag can be seen hosting a show with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar during the final match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals. The cricket fans on social media were shocked to see Virender Sehwag in unexpected attire and took some political jibes at the cricketer.

During the show, Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar had a fun interaction around the final match and the playing conditions at Dubai International Stadium. The veteran players shared their valuable inputs on the pitch and provided the audience with a glimpse of what to expect from the final match.

But, social media was completely glued to Virender Sehwag's Arab look and shared their hilarious reactions to his exchange with Shoaib Akhtar.

Here are some of the reactions

Earlier today, Virender Sehwag praised the batting of India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and congratulated him on back-to-back centuries. “Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated. De dana dan," the veteran cricketer said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's wonderful century on Saturday propelled India to a 322-run lead against England. This was Jaiswal's second back-to-back century and came against England's fiery pacer James Anderson, who troubled the youngster during the second Test match.

India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered an exceptional spell on Saturday to restrict the England batters to 319 runs.

"We had only four bowlers and we had a responsibility. We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We did not plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they are not used to playing out six dots in a row," Siraj said.

Published: 17 Feb 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App