Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on Friday said the inaugural season of International League T20 (ILT20), which is being played in the UAE, has seen about 108 million individual viewers tune in across India on its linear channels to catch the first nine matches.

ZEE has cited viewership data by BARC India.

The league has been organised by the Emirates Cricket Board. It has a six team format with 34 matches. A total of 84 international and 24 UAE-based players are participating in it and its teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, owned by the parent company of Kolkata Knight Riders.

The other teams are Desert Vipers owned by Lancer Capital; Dubai Capitals owned by Delhi Capitals‘ co-owner GMR; Gulf Giants by Adani Sportsline MI Emirates, owned by Reliance Industries, and Sharjah Warriors owned by Capri Global.

Rahul Johri, president, business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “We will continue to build our sports broadcast business in a robust manner. We believe that ILT20 has the potential to garner a much stronger performance in the coming weeks."

The tournament’s sponsors are DP World, which has the title sponsorship, Paytm, Pepsico-India owned Kurkure Playz, Kent RO, and Gulf Oil.

According to a recent report, revenues for sports from digital platforms is likely to grow to ₹4,360 crore in FY26 from ₹1,540 crore in FY21, at a CAGR of 22%. The report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), KPMG and IBDF (Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation) titled ‘Sports broadcasting on TV: A match made in heaven’ said that this would improve subscription revenues for sports for OTT players.