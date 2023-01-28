ILT20: Zee says 10 crore viewers from India tuned in for the cricket league1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:26 AM IST
A total of 84 international and 24 UAE-based players are participating in this season and its teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, owned by the parent company of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on Friday said the inaugural season of International League T20 (ILT20), which is being played in the UAE, has seen about 108 million individual viewers tune in across India on its linear channels to catch the first nine matches.
