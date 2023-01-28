ILT20: Zee says 10 crore viewers from India tuned in for the cricket league

According to a recent report, revenues for sports from digital platforms is likely to grow to ₹4,360 crore in FY26 from ₹1,540 crore in FY21, at a CAGR of 22%. The report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), KPMG and IBDF (Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation) titled ‘Sports broadcasting on TV: A match made in heaven’ said that this would improve subscription revenues for sports for OTT players.