‘I'm going to propose to you’: WCL owner's celebratory remark for anchor Karishma Kotak goes viral - Watch video

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) ended in a fitting way on Saturday with a 47-ball hundred from AB de Villiers that powered South Champions beat Pakistan Champions by nine wickets to lift heir maiden trophy. However, the most unexpected moment in the tournament came much later in the evening.

Long after when the celebrations are over, WCL owner Harshit Tomar was interviewed by anchor Karishma Kotak. Towards the end of the interview, Kotak as Tomar on how he plans to celebrate the success of the tournament. In response, Tomar said, “Probably once this is over, I’m going to propose to you” on live TV.

Caught off guard, Kotak responded with a “Oh my god” remark before regaining her composure to switch back on her job. The video went viral on social media with several viewers calling Tomar's words made Kotak uncomfortable. Soon after, Tomar posted a photo of the two on Instagram with a heart and folded hand emojis.

Kotak also commented with a heart emoji. While the WCL didn't get a BCCI and ICC approval, the tournament has got the green light from the England and Wales Cricket Board (WCL). However, the highlight of WCL 2025 was India Champions' withdrawal against Pakistan Champions twice, including the semifinal in the light of Pahalgam attack.

