'I’m going to score big the next time', RCB ex-player Mohd Kaif shares Virat Kohli's story1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM IST
- While recalling Kohli's hunger during the initial years of IPL, Kaif said that Kohli was angry when he was dismissed on a low score.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli has opened this Tata IPL season in a grand style, scoring unbeaten 82 off just 49 deliveries that took his side to an 8-wicket win against Mumbai Indians.
