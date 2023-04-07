Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli has opened this Tata IPL season in a grand style, scoring unbeaten 82 off just 49 deliveries that took his side to an 8-wicket win against Mumbai Indians.

Since he made his brilliant comeback after taking a month-long break in August, he has been phenomenal with his bat. He scored century during the Asia Cup, and has since added four more tons across ODIs and Test formats.

The 34-year-old batter is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history. However, his ex-RCB teammate Mohammad Kaif has shared an interesting story about the batter's hunger for runs.

While recalling Kohli's hunger during the initial years of IPL, Kaif said that Kohli was angry when he was dismissed on a low score.

“There was this one time when Virat Kohli got out the same way he was dismissed today (vs KKR on Thursday). I was sitting right beside him, and I thought he will definitely throw his bat in anger. And yes, when he came, he threw his bat straightaway, removed his pad. I was sitting beside him, and he said, ‘I’m going to score big the next time'," Kaif recalled during his commentary stint on Star Sports.

“In the next innings, he scored an unbeaten 72. Imagine. He had gone out, and he was upset. But he forgot that before coming to bat in the next match, scored 72. Then, I realised that this player is special," Kaif further said.

Kohli while playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night was dismissed on 21 off 18 deliveries. RCB lost the game by 81 runs.