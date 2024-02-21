'I'm not blind...': England coach Brendon McCullum defends Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root ahead of 4th Test
Despite poor show, England coach Brendon McCullum has backed the two elite players ahead of the 4th Test, to be played at JSCA stadium in Ranchi from 23 February.
After facing their second-worst defeat since 1934 in terms of runs in the third Test, while playing against India, England players Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have been criticized for their performances by sports legends and critics.
