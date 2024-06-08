Babar Azam's Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat in their opening match against USA on Thursday. Soon after the defeat, social media was abuzz with reactions to the Men in Green's performance against an associate nation.

One reaction in particular, which went viral on social media, featured a visibly distraught woman talking about how her heart had been broken by her team's defeat to an associate nation.

In a video posted on X, the fan says, “Dil kaise bada karein? Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar todenge? Tod tod ke dil khatam kar diya hai. Chaknachoor kar diya hai. Jeet te kam hain, haarte zyada hain. Hum toh hamesha maujood hain aapko support karne ke liye lekin aap kam Humein performance dikhayenge? (How do you expect us to show a big heart? We have just one heart. How many times will they break it? They've crushed it so many times that it's over now. It's shattered. They win less and lose more. We are always present to support you, but when will you show us good performances?)"

"Aap har waqt bas baatein karte hain hawaon mein. Kuch dikhaate toh nahi hain. Ab toh mujhe sach mein lag raha hai ki kya aap bas ghoomne aate hain bahar? Aapko him logon ki koi fikr nahi. Hamaare jazbaaton ka, hamaare ehsaaso ka. Unhe pairo tale rond diya jaata hai. Mujhe nahi pata. Main thakk gayi hoon Pakistan team se. (I honestly feel that they are here to roam around the country. They have no care towards us… our feelings, our emotions. Nothing. I don't know. I am tired of this Pakistan team.)" the female fan can be heard saying in the video.

Pakistan lose their T20 World Cup opener:

Asked to bat first, Pakistan got off to a shaky start, losing the crucial wickets of Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman in the first 6 overs. However, Shadab Khan and skipper Babar Azam then put on a partnership that helped Pakistan post a respectable total. But the USA batsmen, led from the front by skipper Monank Patel, chased down Pakistan's total and took the match to the super overs.

USA's Aaron Jones got the better of Mohammed Amir in the super over, taking 18 runs off six balls. In reply, Pakistan could only score 13 runs in their 6 balls and eventually lost the match by 5 runs.

