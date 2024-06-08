'I'm tired of Pakistan team': Fans' reaction goes viral after loss against USA in T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan led by Babar Azam faced a surprising defeat against USA in their T20 World Cup opener. A viral video showed a devastated fan expressing disappointment over the team's performance and lack of support for emotional fans.
Babar Azam's Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat in their opening match against USA on Thursday. Soon after the defeat, social media was abuzz with reactions to the Men in Green's performance against an associate nation.