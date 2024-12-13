Imad Wasim, Pakistan all-rounder, announces shocking retirement from international cricket

Pakistan's all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, December 13, in a shocking post on X.

Wasim wrote, “To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.”

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country.”

Earlier in November 2023, Imad quit international cricket as selectors ignored the all-rounder because of his fitness issues.

But the 35-year-old all-rounder made himself available for June’s T20 World Cup, where Pakistan made an early exit.

He, however, struggled to make a mark and finished the tournament with only three wickets in three games at an average of 14.67 and an economy of 4.00. In the tournament, he could score only 19 runs at a strike rate of 65.52.

Meanwhile, Wasim said he would continue to play domestic and franchise cricket worldwide.

“While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything. Pakistan,” he added.

Imad Wasim stats: Imad played 75 T20 internationals after making his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. In his career, he scored 554 runs in T20s and took 73 wickets with his left-arm spin bowling. His best bowling figure is 5/14.

Wasim also played 55 ODIs for Pakistan and took 44 wickets, scoring 986 runs. His best bowling figure is 5/14.

