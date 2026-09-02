Imam-ul-Haq in trouble? PCB to launch inquiry into Pakistan batter’s injury after Lord’s Test controversy

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq’s calf injury during the second Test against England at Lord’s has become the subject of an inquiry after questions were raised over his inability to bat in either innings of the match.

Imam sustained the injury while fielding on the opening day of the Test on 27 August. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) subsequently confirmed that the opener had suffered a low-grade strain to his left calf muscle.

According to the board, scans confirmed the injury, and Imam was receiving treatment under the supervision of Pakistan’s medical team.

However, he was seen with heavy strapping on his calf on the fourth day of the second Test against England while taking throwdowns. This led some former Pakistan cricketers to say that Imam was "faking" his injury.

Inquiry on Imam-ul-Haq's injury Following Pakistan's disastrous performance in the first two Tests, Imam, along with six other players, was sent back home. “An inquiry will be conducted into this matter,” Auqib Javed, who is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee, told Geo News.

“How is it possible that you failed to come out to bat in both innings after pulling up a muscle?” Javed asked. “Injuries do occur, and we have seen instances in the past where players -- even with casts -- have gone out and made an effort. This situation is different. It is a matter of great concern, and action will be taken regarding it," he added.

A Pakistan team insider said Imam is in "big trouble" and could seek legal counsel. "Imam is in big trouble, and he is also likely to seek legal counsel when he has to appear to face an inquiry committee of the Board, which will look into his calf muscle injury," the insider told PTI.

Imam’s latest injury controversy has also brought renewed attention to comments made by former chief selector Mohammad Wasim, who publicly revealed that then-team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon had raised concerns with him over what he considered suspicious injury patterns involving the opening batter during Pakistan’s Test series against England in 2022.

The 30-year-old scored 42 runs from 74 deliveries in the first innings of the first Test against England, before being dismissed for a five-ball duck in the second innings.