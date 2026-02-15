‘Impossible’ for India to lose today: Sunil Gavaskar ahead of IND-PAK cricket match | T20 World Cup 2026

The India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in Colombo. Colombo's weather continues to scare cricket fans, who wish for an uninterrupted game. However, Sunil Gavaskar has sent good news from Sri Lanka.

The cricket legend, while speaking to Sports Tak, was seen wearing sunglasses, indicating sunny weather despite overcast skies and rain the previous night.

According to Gavaskar, the "weather gods" will allow the game to proceed. He notes that, even if it rains, showers in Colombo typically pass quickly, and the outfielders dry quickly.

“Here, the outfield dries very quickly. It becomes dry quite fast, so there shouldn’t be any problem because of that. I don’t think it will make any difference to the match overall. We should expect a 40-over match,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

According to Sunil Gavaskar, India hold an advantage over Pakistan in both skill and mental strength. He mentions that Pakistan have a "mental block" due to losing several close matches to India in the past.

However, it’s not only about Pakistan’s ‘mental block’. Even in terms of skills, India hold the advantage over its archrivals.

“If you look at the skill level as well, player for player, team against team, India appear stronger. They may have one or two impact players, Naseem Shah and Sahibzada Farhan,” he said.

“But, if you look at the Indian team, there are many game-changers and impact players: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and so on,” Gavaskar said.

Speaking about the possible outcome of the IND vs PAK match, Gavaskar said it’d be ‘impossible’ for India to lose the match.

“Still, we may talk about the possibility of winning in terms of percentage since it’s a T20 match. India must have at least a 70% chance of winning. There may be around a 30% chance that something unexpected could happen,” Sunny Gavaskar said.

“Perhaps if Pakistan’s batting clicks in the powerplay or their bowling produces something special. But, overall, I don’t feel that in any department, whether batting or bowling, Pakistan have stronger options compared to the Indian team,” he added.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats India hold a clear historical advantage over Pakistan in men’s T20 cricket, both overall and in ICC T20 World Cup contests. Across 16 T20 internationals between the two sides, India have secured 13 victories while Pakistan have won only 3.

In T20 World Cup history specifically, the rivals have met 8 times. India have won 7 of those matches, Pakistan have won 1. One game in 2007 ended in a tie, but India won in the tie-breaker.