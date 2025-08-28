Imran Khan minces no words on Pakistan Cricket Board chief; jailed former PM says ‘the way Mohsin Naqvi…’

kistanFormer Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan might be locked up in jail but the 72-year-old has kept himself updated with all the recent developments in country's cricket. In a series of sharp messages to his sister Aleema Khanum, the former captain slammed current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and drew parallel with country's Army Chief Asim Munir.

“The way Mohsin Naqvi destroyed Pakistan cricket, Asim Munir is destroying Pakistan," claimed Imran, according to a CNN-News18 report. Pakistan won their only ODI World Cup in 1992 under Imran, beating England in the final. Aleema met Imran in Adiala Jail.

Following his retirement from cricket, Imran entered politics and became the 19th Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. He served as Pakistan PM till April 2022 before he was arrested a year later. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison over a corruption case in 2025.