In focus: Suryakumar Yadav’s outstanding record as India’s T20I captain ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI

Suryakumar Yadav, famously known as “SKY”, has shown solid leadership in T20Is for India, primarily stepping in when regular captains like Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya are unavailable.

Known for his impressive 360-degree batting style, Suryakumar has proven effective as a captain too. Since the 2023 World Cup, he has led India in several T20I matches, including a remarkable 4-1 series victory over Australia, which many saw as a satisfying response to India’s ODI World Cup 2023 loss against the Aussies.

As of now, Suryakumar has captained India in 13 T20I games, achieving 11 wins and facing only two losses. Besides Australia, he has also led the team against strong opponents like South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, demonstrating his potential as a leader.

The first time Surya captained Indian in a T20I cricket match, Australia were the opposition. SKY scored 80 off 42 balls and secured the Player of the Match. It was India vs Bangladesh in Yadav’s most recent match as the Indian skipper. Batting at number 3, he scored 75 off 35 balls.

India lost twice under Surya’s captaincy. In December 2023, South Africa had a reduced target to chase and won by the DLS method. The other loss came against Australia in November 2023, when the visitors defeated the Men in Blue in the last ball.

IND vs SA 1st ODI The upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series, starting November 8 at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, will add to his experience as India aim to build momentum.

Historically, India have a slight edge over South Africa in T20Is, with 15 wins to South Africa’s 11 in their 27 encounters. The last time they met was in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where India triumphed, defending a total of 176/7 and defeating South Africa by 7 runs.

In that match, Surya etched his name in history books by securing an unbelievable catch at the Long Off. November 8 will be his chance to relive the magic against the same opponents, this time as a captain.