In London, PM Modi says ‘cricket is not a game but a great metaphor for India-UK partnership’

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared cricket with diplomacy during his recent visit to the United Kingdom in describing the ties between the two countries. PM Modi's remarks came in a joint press briefing with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Aylesbury on Thursday, shortly after the two leaders formally concluded the long-awaited India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"For both of us, cricket is not a game but a passion and also a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be swing and a miss at times, but we play with a straight bat. We are committed to building high-sourcing and solid partnerships," Modi said.

Modi's remarks come in the middle of the ongoing India vs England Test series. Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team are currently playing in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors are trailing the1-2 in the five-match series. India's only win in the series came in Birmingham, when they won by 336 runs.

What's India–UK Free Trade Agreement all about? The India–UK Free Trade Agreement will provide a greater access to goods and services between the two countries. "This agreement not only paves the way for economic partnership but also serves as a blueprint for our shared prosperity," PM Modi emphasised.

He noted that Indian sectors such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, engineering goods, agricultural products, and processed foods will gain improved access to the UK market, benefiting youth, farmers, fishermen, and MSMEs from the country.

For the UK, the agreement ensures more affordable access to its products, including medical devices and aerospace components, in India. "On one hand, Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods will now have better access to the UK market.

"Indian agricultural products and processed food industries will also find new opportunities in the UK. This agreement will prove beneficial to the youth, farmers, fishermen, and the MSME sector in India," PM Modi said.