In men's cricket such incidents are common, so…: India women team's Smriti Mandhana on Harmanpreet Kaur smashing stumps2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST
India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained composed during a press conference, acknowledging that captain Harmanpreet Kaur's behavior was not in line with the spirit of the game. Mandhana also expressed disappointment with some decisions made by the umpires.
India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Saturday displayed remarkable composure during the press conference following the thrilling third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Despite being bombarded with questions about India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's behavior and fiery comments on umpiring standards, Mandhana gracefully acknowledged that Kaur's act of smashing the stumps with her bat in frustration was not in line with the spirit of the game but attributed it to the "heat of the moment."
