In Pakistan's T20 return against India, Asim Munir invoked; Mohsin Naqvi says ‘not intimidated' by ICC

Pakistan’s decision to play its high-stakes T20 World Cup fixture against India on February 15 came only after weeks of brinkmanship and behind-the-scenes diplomacy — and, in its final hours, a striking intervention from the country’s cricket board chief that pulled the military into what should have been a sporting dispute. Just hours before the match was confirmed, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, invoked Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir while insisting Pakistan would not be cowed by what he described as pressure from India and the International Cricket Council.

The episode, unfolding amid rising regional sensitivities and Pakistan’s domestic political fragility, offered a familiar portrait of how cricket in South Asia becomes a proxy for state posture. While the PCB ultimately agreed to the match after consultations led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and requests from “friendly countries”, Naqvi’s remarks reframed the impasse as something far bigger than a fixture list — and exposed the civil–military signalling that continues to shape Pakistan’s public decision-making.

Naqvi brings military symbolism into an ICC dispute At a press conference during the deadlock on February 15, Naqvi presented Pakistan’s position as one of national resolve, and described external pressure as intimidation.

“Neither am I intimidated by the threats from India and the ICC, nor is the Government of Pakistan, and as for Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, you already know about him, he never gets afraid,” Naqvi said.

The reference to Munir was widely read as an escalation. Analysts noted that it shifted the tone from cricket administration to state messaging — a signal that Pakistan’s military establishment was being positioned as a guarantor of defiance in the face of international scrutiny.

Why Asim Munir’s name carries political weight in Pakistan Field marshal Asim Munir is one of the most prominent figures in Pakistan’s recent civil–military landscape. In May 2025, following intense border hostilities with India after Operation Sindoor — India’s strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — Islamabad’s cabinet promoted General Munir to Field Marshal, the country’s highest military rank, only the second in history after Ayub Khan.

The elevation came after Pakistan’s own assessment of the conflict, which Islamabad described as a test of its defence resolve. Munir’s leadership during the 2025 India–Pakistan engagements was publicly highlighted by Pakistani officials and used domestically as a symbol of strength.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, targeting terror camps linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba after a deadly terror attack in the Pahalgam region of India's Jammu and Kashmir. The operation triggered four days of intense military exchanges before both sides agreed to pause hostilities.

Within that context, Naqvi’s invocation of Munir’s “fearlessness” was interpreted as more than rhetorical flourish. It placed the match within the political mythology of national security and resistance — an approach that often plays well domestically, even as it complicates Pakistan’s external messaging.

PCB reverses course after government consultations Despite earlier hard-line signals and boycott threats, the PCB later agreed to play India as scheduled in Colombo on February 15. The decision followed consultations led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif involving multiple stakeholders, including cricket boards from Sri Lanka, the UAE and Bangladesh.

An official government statement said the decision was taken after multilateral discussions and requests from “friendly countries,” framing the reversal as a necessary step to protect the spirit and continuity of international cricket.

The ICC also confirmed that mediation meetings in Lahore with PCB and BCB officials were “open, constructive and congenial,” and said no penalties would be imposed on Bangladesh over the wider participation dispute.

A cricket match becomes a civil–military signal What should have been a routine decision on a T20 World Cup fixture has once again exposed Pakistan’s deep political insecurity and civil-military imbalance. Amid the raging controversy over the India-Pakistan match, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi chose not to speak as a cricket administrator, but as a political actor invoking the country’s military establishment.

While framed publicly as bravado, sources cited by CNN-News18 said the statement was anything but casual.

According to top government sources quoted by CNN-News18, invoking the army chief’s “fearlessness” is a coded political message in Pakistan. By naming Munir, Naqvi signalled that the military establishment is watching and that this issue goes beyond sport.

“This is like telling the world that this is not just about cricket, but our generals are watching,” am official told CNN-News18.

The officials also added Naqvi deliberately escalated the issue from cricket scheduling to a civil-military matter, rejecting international pressure and framing India as a threat that requires military backing.

Pakistan’s governance problem: defiance masking paralysis The dispute also highlighted the limits of the PCB’s autonomy. Naqvi’s comments about consulting the prime minister for a final decision underscored how Pakistan’s cricket board remains tethered to the political system — and, by extension, to the civil–military balance of power.

Rather than presenting a coherent sporting rationale, the PCB’s posture appeared shaped by fear of domestic backlash and nationalist sentiment. By pushing the decision upward to the government, the board reduced its institutional exposure, allowing Islamabad to absorb responsibility for a politically fraught call.

The conflict of interest: Interior minister and PCB chairman Naqvi’s dual role as interior minister and PCB chairman further blurred the boundary between sport and state. In many cricketing nations, administrators are expected to insulate the game from political pressure. In Pakistan, that firewall has rarely existed — and the February 15 episode made the overlap explicit.