16 Photos . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 07:18 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

1/16Rohit Sharma (L) gives the ball to Mohammed Siraj (R), of India, during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
2/16India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates with bowler Mukesh Kumar the dismissal LBW of West Indies' Alick Athanaze on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP07_23_2023_000238A) (AP)
3/16Port of Spain, July 23 (ANI): India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket on Day 4 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)
4/16India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk McKenzie as rains breaks on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP07_23_2023_000235B) (AP)
5/16Port of Spain, July 23 (ANI): Covers seen on the pitch as rain halts play on Day 4 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)
6/16Mukesh Kumar (L), of India, expresses disappointment as Kraigg Brathwaite (R), of West Indies, runs during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
7/16India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal knock gloves during his partnership on day four of their second cricket Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
8/16Port of Spain, July 23 (ANI): India's skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot on Day 4 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)
9/16Yashasvi Jaiswal, of India, hits 4 during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
10/16India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot against West Indies on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
11/16West Indies' Joshua Da Silva unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
12/16Ishan Kishan, of India, celebrates his half century during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
13/16Joshua Da Silva (L), of West Indies, watches as Ishan Kishan (R), of India, hits 6 during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
14/16India's Shubman Gill plays a shot against West Indies on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
15/16Ravichandran Ashwin (C) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (L), of India, celebrate the dismissal of Kirk McKenzie, of West Indies, during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
16/16West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul runs after playing a shot as India's Ajinkya Rahane fields on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
