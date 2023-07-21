comScore
In Pics: India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja hold the fort; India at 288/4

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 06:55 AM IST

1/16Port of Spain, July 20 (ANI): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma being presented with a plaque West Indies legendary cricketer Brian Lara commemorating the 100th Test between India and West Indies ahead of their 2nd Test match, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)
2/16Port of Spain, July 20 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during Day 1 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)
3/16Jason Holder of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal of India during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
4/16India's Shubman Gill plays a shot against West Indies on day one of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
5/16West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill on day one of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
6/16Rohit Sharma of India hits 4 during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
7/16Rohit Sharma (R) of India is bowled and Joshua Da Silva (L) of West Indies celebrates during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
8/16West Indies' Jomel Warrican, second from right, celebrates with teammates after he bowled India's captain Rohit Sharma on day one of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
9/16Ajinkya Rahane, of India, bowled by Shannon Gabriel, of West Indies, on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
10/16Shannon Gabriel, of West Indies, celebrates the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane, of India, on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
11/16Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Virat Kohli (R), of India, celebrate their 100 runs partnership on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
12/16Joshua Da Silva (L), of West Indies, watches as Ravindra Jadeja (R), of India, hits 4 on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)
13/16India's Virat Kohli, not out for 87 runs, greets West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood at the end of day one of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
14/16India's Virat Kohli plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Jomel Warrican on day one of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
15/16India's Virat Kohli safely makes his ground on day one of the second cricket Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
16/16India's batsmen Virat Kohli, right, and India's Ravindra Jadeja knock bats on day one of their second cricket Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP)
