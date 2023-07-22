In Pics: India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli hits ton; Jadeja, Ashwin score half-centuries

16 Photos . Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 07:20 AM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's century helped India score 438 while West Indies ended the day with 86/1.

1/16Port of Spain, July 21 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli raises his bat as he celebrates his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Friday. (ANI Photo)

2/16Port of Spain, July 21 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Friday. (ANI Photo)

3/16Port of Spain, July 21 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century with teammate Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on Friday. (ANI Photo)

4/16Alzarri Joseph (R) of West Indies appeals for caught behind against Ravichandran Ashwin (L) of India during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

5/16West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

6/16India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot from the wobbling of West Indies' Shannon Gabriel on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP07_21_2023_000429B)

7/16Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates his half century during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

8/16Jomel Warrican of West Indies celebrates taking 3 India wickets during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

9/16India's Mohammed Siraj is dismissed LBW by West Indies' bowler Jomel Warrican, right, on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

10/16West Indies' wicket keeper Joshua Da Silva throws a helmet to a teammate on day two of the second cricket Test match against India at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

11/16India's captain Rohit Sharma looks at the ball during the 3rd session on day two of the second cricket Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

12/16Kraigg Brathwaite (L) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (R) of West Indies 50 runs partnership during the 2nd day of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

13/16Tagenarine Chanderpaul (R) of West Indies hits 4 during the 2nd day of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

14/16Ravichandran Ashwin (L), Mohammed Siraj (2R), Ishan Kishan (3R) and Rohit Sharma (R) of India celebrate the dismissal of Tagenarine Chanderpaul of West Indies during the 2nd day of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

15/16India's captain Rohit Sharma talks to bowler Mukesh Kumar on day two of their second cricket Test match West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)