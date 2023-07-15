In Pics: India vs West Indies first Test Day 3 highlights; R Ashwin takes 7 wickets to crush Caribbean batters

17 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Ashwin demonstrated claimed an impressive 7-71 in the second innings. West Indies found it challenging to counter India's formidable bowling attack, succumbing to a paltry total of 130 runs in just under 51 overs. This followed their initial innings where they managed a modest score of 150.

1/17India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and Virat Kohli build up a partnership on day three of their first cricket Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. AP/PTI(AP07_14_2023_000470B)

2/17Roseau, July 14 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after a stunning knock of 171 runs in his debut test match during Day 3 of the 1st Test match against West Indies, at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau on Friday. (ANI Photo)

3/17Roseau, July 14 (ANI): India's VIrat Kholi in action during Day 3 of the 1st Test match against West Indies, at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau on Friday. (ANI Photo)

4/17India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot under the watch of West Indies' keeper Joshua Da Silva on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. AP/PTI(AP07_14_2023_000515B)

5/17Roseau, July 14 (ANI): West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane during Day 3 of the 1st Test match, at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau on Friday. (ANI Photo)

6/17Ravindra Jadeja (R) of India celebrates the dismissal of Tagenarine Chanderpaul of West Indies during day three of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

7/17Raymon Reifer (R) of West Indies dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja (C) of India during day three of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

8/17India's keeper Ishan Kishan celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' capitan Kraigg Brathwaite on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

9/17Rahkeem Cornwall (C) of West Indies caught by Shubman Gill (L) off Ravichandran Ashwin (R) of India during day three of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

10/17Joshua Da Silva (2R) of West Indies dismissed by Mohammed Siraj (L) of India during day three of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

11/17India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Alick Athanaze on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

12/17India's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Raymon Reifer on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

13/17India's Ravichandran Ashwin as West Indies' Jomel Warrican runs on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

14/17West Indies' Jomel Warrican hits a four against India on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

15/17Ravichandran Ashwin (C) of India, Jason Holder (L) and Jomel Warrican (R) of West Indies walks off the field at the end of day three of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

16/17India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin greets teammates after defeating West Indies for an innings and 141 runs on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)