In Pics: India vs West Indies Test Day 2 highlights; Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal dominate

12 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 08:55 AM IST

India vs West Indies Test Day 2 highlights: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated the second day while India ended at 312/2, taking a lead of 162 runs.

1/12West Indies' keeper Joshua Da Silva hands a helmet to a teammate on day two of the first cricket Test match against India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

2/12India's captain Rohit Sharma sights under an umbrella during drinks break on day two of their first cricket Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

3/12Rohit Sharma, of India, hits 4 during day two of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 13, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

4/12India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

5/12India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

6/12Roseau, July 13 (ANI): India's Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets during Day 2 of the 1st Test match against West Indies, at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal complete a 200 run partnership to record the highest opening partnership for India against West Indies in Tests. (ANI Photo)

7/12Alick Athanaze (2R), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (L) and Jason Holder (C) of West Indies celebrate the dismissal of Rohit Sharma of India during day two of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 13, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

8/12India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

9/12West Indies' bowler Jomel Warrican unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

10/12Kemar Roach (F), of West Indies, appeals for lbw against Virat Kohli (B), of India, during day two of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 13, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

11/12Jomel Warrican (L), of West Indies, stops Virat Kohli (R), of India, from scoring during day two of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 13, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)