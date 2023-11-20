In Pictures: Catch the winning moments and emotions of India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup final 19 Photos . Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 08:58 AM IST Reported By Livemint India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Explore the euphoria of Australia's stunning victory in the Cricket World Cup final with our exclusive photogallery. From breathtaking catches to celebratory team huddles, witness the key moments that defined last night's thrilling match. 1/19Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma hugs her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after India lost the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- 2/19Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_19_2023_001083A) 3/19Ahmedabad: India's Virat Kohli after the finals of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Australia won the match to lift the trophy. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI11_19_2023_001119A) 4/19Ahmedabad: Australian captain Pat Cummins holds the trophy after winning the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_19_2023_001120A) 5/19Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI11_19_2023_001121A) 6/19Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 India's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Andrew Boyers TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY 7/19Ahmedabad: India's skipper Rohit Sharma during the presentation ceremony of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Australia won the match to lift the trophy. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_19_2023_001122A) 8/19Ahmedabad: India's head coach Rahul Dravid, with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, skipper Rohit Sharma and others during the presentation ceremony of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Australia won the match to lift the trophy. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_19_2023_001111B) 9/19Ahmedabad: India's Virat Kohli after receiving the award during the presentation ceremony of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Australia won the match to lift the trophy. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_19_2023_001107B) 10/19TOPSHOT - Australia's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- 11/19TOPSHOT - India fans react while watching the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- 12/19Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles hands over the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI11_19_2023_001102B) 13/19Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with fans and the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup REUTERS/Andrew Boyers 14/19Ahmedabad: India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian players during the presentation ceremony of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Australia won the match to lift the trophy. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_19_2023_001114B) 15/19Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins takes a selfie with fans and the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup REUTERS/Andrew Boyers 16/19Australia's Glenn Maxwell, facing the camera and teammate Marnus Labuschagne celebrate after Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) 17/19Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner celebrates with his medal after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup REUTERS/Adnan Abidi 18/19Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (ANI): Fireworks on display as Australia beat India by 6 wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Australia win their sixth ICC ODI World Cup title. (ANI Photo) 19/19 Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Fireworks are seen above the stadium after Australia won the the ICC Cricket World Cup REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.