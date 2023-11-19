In Pictures: Pregame excitement at its peak as Narendra Modi stadium gets ready to host India Vs Aus World Cup Final 14 Photos . Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 08:39 AM IST Reported By Livemint Step into the pregame excitement with a vibrant photogallery capturing fans gearing up for the highly anticipated India vs. Australia World Cup final. From lively gatherings to solo enthusiasts, the photos encapsulate the diverse ways fans express their passion. 1/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Ahmedabad: Artists rehearse on the eve of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023�s final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2023_000371A) (PTI) 2/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Ahmedabad: Artists rehearse on the eve of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023�s final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2023_000372B) (PTI) 3/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattanaik makes a sand sculpture wishing team India good luck for their ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023's final match against Australia, in Puri, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_18_2023_000396A) (PTI) 4/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Ahmedabad: Hawkers sell cricket merchandise outside the Narendra Modi Stadium on the eve of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023�s final match between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2023_000403B) (PTI) 5/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Ahmedabad: Hawkers sell cricket merchandise outside the Narendra Modi Stadium on the eve of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023�s final match between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2023_000402A) (PTI) 6/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Ahmedabad: Cricket fans gather outside the Narendra Modi Stadium on the eve of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023�s final match between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2023_000401A) (PTI) 7/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Varanasi, Nov 18 (ANI): Priests perform Ganga aarti organised by Ganga Seva Nidhi for the victory of team India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, in Varanasi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Rajesh Kumar) 8/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: A fan who painted his body with the Indian national flag holds an Indian flag outside Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2023.REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS) 9/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Fans gather outside Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2023.REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS) 10/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: A woman tries on an Indian cricket team T-shirt for her daughter before buying it outside Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2023.REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS) 11/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: A fan wearing an Indian cricket team T-shirt and a tricolour turban sits on a bike outside Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2023.REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS) 12/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Mumbai, Nov 18 (ANI): BJP’s Atul Shah along with Indian Cricket fans perform “Havan” special prayer for team India to win World Cup at Madhav Baug temple, CP Tank, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate) 13/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: A folk dancer performs to welcome passengers arriving at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2023.REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS) 14/14India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Police officers takes picture of India's captain Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) (AP)