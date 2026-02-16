‘Incompetent and ignorant': Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi after loss against India

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi after the team's brutal loss against arch rivals India at the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Pakistan faced a humiliating 61-run defeat against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Akhtar, who is known to not mince his words, lashed out at the PCB chief and went on to call him ‘incompetent and arrogant’, comparing giving him the top job in Pakistan cricket to the ‘biggest crime’.

Shoaib Akhtar on Mohsin Naqvi: Speaking to ABP News after the match, Akhtar said, "Now one guy doesn't even know he's the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. How will the team run now? You're saying one guy, you've made him a superstar, he can't win a single match. You've made him a star who can't win a single match," Akhtar said.

"Brother, when you make these kinds of stars, when you choose them, when you pick them, then you'll have this problem only. But again, the point is, if you see, you know what the biggest crime in the world is? The biggest crime in the world is that you give a big job to an incompetent person," he added.

Notably, Naqvi was the catalyst behind Pakistan's announcement of the boycott of the India match on 15 February and later also managed to convince the government to take a U-turn on its stand. He also serves as the Interior Minister in the Pakistan government and is said to have attended the recent India-Pakistan match with the aim of holding crucial discussions with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and the BCCI.

"When you give a big job to an incompetent and ignorant person, he will destroy the country. He will bring down any organization. The example is in front of you, you're intelligent enough to understand," Akhtar added.

India thrash Pakistan in Colombo: Pakistan have been playing all their matches in Colombo, with the first two matches being played at the SCC while the most recent clash was held at the R Premadasa Stadium. Batting first, India put up a score of 175 runs thanks to a smashing start by Ishan Kishan and contributions from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube.