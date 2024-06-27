‘Incredible pace, skill level’: Former England captain explains why Jasprit Bumrah is ‘best cricketer in the world’
Paul Collingwood hails Bumrah as best cricketer globally. Advises England to attack Bumrah early. Emphasizes the risk in taking down Bumrah but acknowledges the impact it can have on the game.
India take on England in the second semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. Ahead of the clash, former England opener Paul Collingwood was full of praise for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, going as far as to call him the best cricketer in the world.