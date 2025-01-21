British band Coldplay shocked everyone by naming Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on two consecutive days during their Mumbai concert. During day 2 of the concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Coldplay's lead singer had called Bumrah the greatest bowler in the world and played a clip of the ace bowler ‘destroying England’ during a Test match.

Bumrah has now reacted to the ‘special’ gesture by Martin and also lauded the ‘incredible vibe’ at the Mumbai concert. Posting a video of the concert, Bumrah wrote, “This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned ✨”

Coldplay and Bumrah: Notably, during day 1 of the show in Mumbai, Martin said that they had to stop the show for 15 minutes since Bumrah was present at the venue and wanted to bowl at them.

"Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage," Martin said

However, during Day 2 of the same show, Martin said it was ‘lie’ that Bumrah was present during the show a day earlier and apologized. He went on to show ‘respect and love’ for Bumrah by showcasing a clip of Bumrah knocking the stumps off England batter Ollie Pope during a Test match.