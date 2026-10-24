IND A vs NZ A, 1st Unofficial Test: Devdutt Padikkal lone bright spot as Indian top order falters; where to watch live?

Devdutt Padikkal was the lone bright spot on the opening day of the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, which started n Saturday at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The unofficial Tests are a part of India's preparation for the two-match Test series, which starts on November 19. The Tests are a part of the World Test Championship.

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Certainly the spotlights were on regular seniors KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the batting order, who are keen to adapt to overseas bounce and swing. The India A side also features the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Sai Sudharsan, who are also a part of the Indian Test squad.

Sent into bat first, the Indians didn't had the best of the starts, losing Rahul in the third over of the day. The right-hander paid the price for chasing a widish delivery, offering a healthy edge behind the stumps to Mitchell hay off Fraser Sheat, and walked out after a eight-ball duck.

For the next 11 overs, it was Padikkal and Jaiswal, who tried their best to counter the opposition in a 71-ball 30 run stand for the second wicket, before the latter edged to Matthew Boyle off Zak Gibson. Jaiswal survived 45 deliveries for his 17. However, the Indians lost wickets at regular intervals after that, with Gibson being the main destroyer.

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Yash Rathod stands tall with 44 At a time when all the top-order batters failed, Yash Rathod stood tall with 44 not out off 49 balls, with three fours and three sixes as India A were all out for 113. After the visitors were reduced to 81/9, it was Rathod who took on the charge, with three sixes in an over off Sheat. Meanwhile, for New Zealand A, Simon Keene finished with 5/24, while Gibson took three.

India A vs New Zealand A playing XIs New Zealand A: Rhys Mariu(c), Curtis Heaphy, Tim Robinson, Matthew Boyle, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay(w), Simon Keene, Kristian Clarke, Fraser Sheat, Jayden Lennox, Zak Gibson

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel(w/c), Yash Rathod, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Mukesh Choudhary

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Where to watch IND vs NZ A 1st unofficial Test for free? Sony Sports Network is the official live streaming partner of India A tour of New Zealand for Indian audiences. The India A vs New Zealand A 1st unofficial Test is streamed live on Sony LIV app and website. Viewers with eligible subscription can also catch live action on Airtel Xstream Play.

Although, New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel is streaming the match live, but it has not made it available for Indian audiences.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in