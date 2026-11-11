IND A vs NZ A: Jaiswal, Prasidh headline five takeaways from third unofficial Test

India A dominated the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, with contributions from several members of the senior national team. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his run of centuries, while Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar also registered half-centuries.

The match, which ended in a draw, provided India A with an opportunity to assess their players ahead of the senior team's two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning on 19 November. Prasidh Krishna's return from injury was another significant development, with the fast bowler picking up two wickets.

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Here are five key takeaways from the third unofficial Test:

Jaiswal registers consecutive centuries Jaiswal's century was one of the major talking points of the match. The left-handed opener scored 102 off 138 deliveries, striking 16 fours and two sixes. He reached the three-figure mark in 127 balls before being dismissed by Danru Ferns.

The innings followed his unbeaten 155 off 162 balls in the second unofficial Test at Christchurch. Jaiswal had endured a difficult start to the tour, recording scores of 17, five and zero in his first three innings. His successive centuries provided valuable batting time ahead of the senior team's New Zealand assignment.

Jaiswal and Sudharsan provide a strong platform Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan added 175 runs for the opening wicket, laying the foundation for India A's substantial first-innings total. While Jaiswal scored at a faster rate, Sudharsan occupied the crease for 255 deliveries.

The left-hander made 88, hitting 11 boundaries before being bowled by Zak Gibson. His innings came after scores of 91 and 77 in the earlier matches, underlining his consistency throughout the series.

Dhruv Jurel continues his impressive run Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also made a significant contribution, scoring 71 off 95 deliveries. His innings included nine fours and two sixes, and he brought up his half-century off 75 balls.

Jurel had also scored a century earlier in the unofficial Test series. With Rishabh Pant's availability for the senior team's upcoming assignment uncertain, Jurel's performances provided another opportunity to strengthen his case for a place in the Test side.

Tilak, Washington strengthen the middle order Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar ensured India A finished their innings on a strong note after losing wickets in the middle overs. Tilak remained unbeaten on 81 off 164 deliveries, while Washington contributed an unbeaten 50 from 107 balls.

The pair shared an unbroken 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket, taking India A to 464/5 before captain Dhruv Jurel declared the innings after 146 overs. Ravindra Jadeja had earlier contributed 25.

Prasidh Krishna makes a successful return from injury Prasidh Krishna's return to competitive cricket was another important development. The fast bowler, who had been recovering from a left hamstring injury, made an immediate impact with the ball.

He dismissed Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy to finish with figures of 2/12 as New Zealand A reached 36/2 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, bowled six overs and conceded 11 runs without taking a wicket.

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