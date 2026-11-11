IND A vs NZ A: Jaiswal, Prasidh headline five takeaways from third unofficial Test

India A dominated the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, with contributions from several members of the senior national team. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his run of centuries, while Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar also registered half-centuries.

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The match, which ended in a draw, provided India A with an opportunity to assess their players ahead of the senior team's two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning on 19 November. Prasidh Krishna's return from injury was another significant development, with the fast bowler picking up two wickets.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal slams consecutive tons against NZ A: 5 takeaways from his knock

Here are five key takeaways from the third unofficial Test:

Jaiswal registers consecutive centuries Jaiswal's century was one of the major talking points of the match. The left-handed opener scored 102 off 138 deliveries, striking 16 fours and two sixes. He reached the three-figure mark in 127 balls before being dismissed by Danru Ferns.

The innings followed his unbeaten 155 off 162 balls in the second unofficial Test at Christchurch. Jaiswal had endured a difficult start to the tour, recording scores of 17, five and zero in his first three innings. His successive centuries provided valuable batting time ahead of the senior team's New Zealand assignment.

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Jaiswal and Sudharsan provide a strong platform Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan added 175 runs for the opening wicket, laying the foundation for India A's substantial first-innings total. While Jaiswal scored at a faster rate, Sudharsan occupied the crease for 255 deliveries.

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The left-hander made 88, hitting 11 boundaries before being bowled by Zak Gibson. His innings came after scores of 91 and 77 in the earlier matches, underlining his consistency throughout the series.

Dhruv Jurel continues his impressive run Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also made a significant contribution, scoring 71 off 95 deliveries. His innings included nine fours and two sixes, and he brought up his half-century off 75 balls.

Jurel had also scored a century earlier in the unofficial Test series. With Rishabh Pant's availability for the senior team's upcoming assignment uncertain, Jurel's performances provided another opportunity to strengthen his case for a place in the Test side.

Tilak, Washington strengthen the middle order Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar ensured India A finished their innings on a strong note after losing wickets in the middle overs. Tilak remained unbeaten on 81 off 164 deliveries, while Washington contributed an unbeaten 50 from 107 balls.

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The pair shared an unbroken 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket, taking India A to 464/5 before captain Dhruv Jurel declared the innings after 146 overs. Ravindra Jadeja had earlier contributed 25.

Prasidh Krishna makes a successful return from injury Prasidh Krishna's return to competitive cricket was another important development. The fast bowler, who had been recovering from a left hamstring injury, made an immediate impact with the ball.

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He dismissed Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy to finish with figures of 2/12 as New Zealand A reached 36/2 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, bowled six overs and conceded 11 runs without taking a wicket.

Also Read | Yash Rathod: 5 things to know about India A batter as he slams ton vs NZ A

However, rain prevented further progress. The third and fourth days were washed out, and the match was eventually declared a draw on the final day. All three unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A consequently ended in draws, leaving the series level at 0-0.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.