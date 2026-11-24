United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Basil Hameed have won the toss and sent India A to bat first in their crucial Group B encounter of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on Tuesday at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground. With a win against Nepal and a loss to Pakistan A, this is a crucial contest for India A as a win would seal their semifinal spot.

The Tilak Varma-led side made three changes from the playing XI against Pakistan A, bringing in Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan, replacing Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam and Prince Yadav. the inclusion of Prabhsimran at no.3 adds further depth in batting at the top order.

Notably, Prince had been India A's best bowler so far. The Delhi pacer took a 5/6 in the first game against Nepal as India A bundled the opposition for a meagre 26. Against Pakistan A, the right-arm fast bowler took 2/60. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his place despite two failures.

India want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to fire For India, the Men in Blue would also welcome more runs from teen sensation Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has scored 26 and 11 against Nepal and Pakistan respectively, leaving his opening partner Abhishek Sharma to do most of the heavy lifting.

It is imperative for India to make a stronger start, particularly if they are batting second, when the pitch generally offers greater assistance to bowlers in the form of grip. This was evident in India's match against Pakistan, when Tilak struggled to force the pace despite scoring a hundred.

India A vs UAE playing XIs India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan

UAE: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam(w), Basil Hameed(c), Ethan DSouza, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali

What did the captains say? Tilak Varma (India): We were looking to chase, actually. Yeah, we have got what we wanted, but let's see how it behaves. We have got three changes. In place of Ayush, Prabhsimran is there; in place of Vipraj, Harsh Dubey comes in; and in place of Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan comes in.

Basil Hameed (UAE): We are going to bat first. I think the idea is definitely that they are one of the strongest sides, so we have to challenge ourselves by putting ourselves in a position where we bat first. We have a couple of changes. I think 250-plus would be ideal because the surface has already been played on.