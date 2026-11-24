United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Basil Hameed have won the toss and sent India A to bat first in their crucial Group B encounter of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on Tuesday at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground. With a win against Nepal and a loss to Pakistan A, this is a crucial contest for India A as a win would seal their semifinal spot.

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The Tilak Varma-led side made three changes from the playing XI against Pakistan A, bringing in Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan, replacing Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam and Prince Yadav. the inclusion of Prabhsimran at no.3 adds further depth in batting at the top order.

Notably, Prince had been India A's best bowler so far. The Delhi pacer took a 5/6 in the first game against Nepal as India A bundled the opposition for a meagre 26. Against Pakistan A, the right-arm fast bowler took 2/60. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his place despite two failures.

India want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to fire For India, the Men in Blue would also welcome more runs from teen sensation Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has scored 26 and 11 against Nepal and Pakistan respectively, leaving his opening partner Abhishek Sharma to do most of the heavy lifting.

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It is imperative for India to make a stronger start, particularly if they are batting second, when the pitch generally offers greater assistance to bowlers in the form of grip. This was evident in India's match against Pakistan, when Tilak struggled to force the pace despite scoring a hundred.

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India A vs UAE playing XIs India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan

UAE: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam(w), Basil Hameed(c), Ethan DSouza, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali

What did the captains say? Tilak Varma (India): We were looking to chase, actually. Yeah, we have got what we wanted, but let's see how it behaves. We have got three changes. In place of Ayush, Prabhsimran is there; in place of Vipraj, Harsh Dubey comes in; and in place of Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan comes in.

Basil Hameed (UAE): We are going to bat first. I think the idea is definitely that they are one of the strongest sides, so we have to challenge ourselves by putting ourselves in a position where we bat first. We have a couple of changes. I think 250-plus would be ideal because the surface has already been played on.

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Where to watch India A vs UAE on TV? Sony Sports 1 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels will live telecast the India A vs UAE clash in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 from 3:30 PM IST in India. Live streaming of India A vs UAE clash will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in