Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who played first-class cricket in India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) scored a hundred to take United Arab Emirates (UAE) to 249/8 in their crucial group B Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 encounter against India A in Doha on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old, who represented India at the U-19 level besides playing 86 first-class games in the country of his birth, became a UAE citizen earlier this year. Against a potent India A attack, Bhatia stood strong for his 130 off 144 deliveries to take UAE close to 250-run mark.
He represented Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket in India. He also featured in nine IPL matches for different teams, including Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants, besides playing club cricket in the UK.
With two points from two games each, both India A and Nepal are in a do-or-die spot in the race for a semifinal spot. Pakistan A, with two wins from as many matches, have already cemented their semifinal spot from Group B. The A teams of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have already made it to the semifinals of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 from Group A.
For India A, the equation is simple. The Tilak Varma-led side need to win the game and enter the semifinals. In case, UAE manage to eke out a win over India A, it won't help them as it would take them to two points from three games. With the Pakistan A vs Nepal game also underway, India would not want to depend on other results.
There is a saying, in sports, anything can happen. If Nepal manage to stun Pakistan A and India A lose to UAE, then the Men in Blue will have to take the exit route. In case, India A vs UAE ends in a tie, then Tilak's men would finish at three points and would pray for Nepal to lose.
The last time India won a Rising Stars Asia Cup, it was in 2013, as the U-23 team then defeated Pakistan A in the final in Singapore. In the chase, India A were off to a majestic start, courtesy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fastest List A hundred. The 15-year-old teen sensation reached his three figures in just 28 deliveries, overtaking Jase Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball ton for South Africa against Tasmania in 2023-24 season.
|Balls
|Player
|Opposition
|Runs scores
|Year
|28
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A)
|UAE
|103 & counting
|2026
|29
|Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia)
|Tasmania
|125
|2023-24
|31
|AB de Villiers (South Africa)
|West Indies
|149
|2014-15
|32
|Sakibul Gani (Bihar)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|2025-26
|33
|Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand)
|Karnataka
|125
|2025-26
|35
|Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab)
|Arunachal Pradesh
|115 not out
|2024-25
At the time of writing, India A were at 142/2 in just eight overs, with Sooryavanshi batting on 122 off 33 balls.