Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who played first-class cricket in India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) scored a hundred to take United Arab Emirates (UAE) to 249/8 in their crucial group B Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 encounter against India A in Doha on Tuesday.

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The 35-year-old, who represented India at the U-19 level besides playing 86 first-class games in the country of his birth, became a UAE citizen earlier this year. Against a potent India A attack, Bhatia stood strong for his 130 off 144 deliveries to take UAE close to 250-run mark.

He represented Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket in India. He also featured in nine IPL matches for different teams, including Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants, besides playing club cricket in the UK.

With two points from two games each, both India A and Nepal are in a do-or-die spot in the race for a semifinal spot. Pakistan A, with two wins from as many matches, have already cemented their semifinal spot from Group B. The A teams of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have already made it to the semifinals of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 from Group A.

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How can India qualify for semis? For India A, the equation is simple. The Tilak Varma-led side need to win the game and enter the semifinals. In case, UAE manage to eke out a win over India A, it won't help them as it would take them to two points from three games. With the Pakistan A vs Nepal game also underway, India would not want to depend on other results.

There is a saying, in sports, anything can happen. If Nepal manage to stun Pakistan A and India A lose to UAE, then the Men in Blue will have to take the exit route. In case, India A vs UAE ends in a tie, then Tilak's men would finish at three points and would pray for Nepal to lose.

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The last time India won a Rising Stars Asia Cup, it was in 2013, as the U-23 team then defeated Pakistan A in the final in Singapore. In the chase, India A were off to a majestic start, courtesy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fastest List A hundred. The 15-year-old teen sensation reached his three figures in just 28 deliveries, overtaking Jase Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball ton for South Africa against Tasmania in 2023-24 season.

Fastest List A hundreds in men's cricket

Balls Player Opposition Runs scores Year 28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A) UAE 103 & counting 2026 29 Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia) Tasmania 125 2023-24 31 AB de Villiers (South Africa) West Indies 149 2014-15 32 Sakibul Gani (Bihar) Arunachal Pradesh 128 2025-26 33 Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand) Karnataka 125 2025-26 35 Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab) Arunachal Pradesh 115 not out 2024-25

At the time of writing, India A were at 142/2 in just eight overs, with Sooryavanshi batting on 122 off 33 balls.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in